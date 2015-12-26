Sunday predicted to be rainless in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly dry in the morning will be foggy and drizzly. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on December 27 the north-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind in the capital.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 1-4 at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in Baku 2-4 at night, 11-13 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 1+4 degrees C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime.