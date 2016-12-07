Strong wind will blow in Baku, snow predicted - WARNING

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Rain, sleet and snow are expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind 15-20 m / s expected tomorrow in the capital and on the peninsula, sometimes 23-28 m / s and 30-33 m / s in some places.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be -1 +2 C at night and during the daytime, in Baku 0+2 C at night and during daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal and will rise from 765 mm Hg column to 775 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

According to the warning, strong north-west wind will blow on December 8 in Baku and Absheron peninsula occasionall rain and snow expected. On December 9, it will be replaced with mild south-west wind. The minimum temperature will be 0-3 degrees of frost.

The weather will be rainy in some regions, snow is expected. Mild west wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -3 +2 C at night, +3+7 C in the daytime, in the mountains -8-13 C at night, 0+5 C in the daytime.