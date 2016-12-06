Snow in Baku and districts - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather terms from December 5 daytime till December 6 morning in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as stated in advance, the weather in the country from December 5 second half of the day till December 6 morning was unstable, rain, sleet and snow observed and intensified on some places. North-west wind blew on some districts, intensified in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Amount of precipitation in Baku and Absheron peninsula 2-6, Greater Caucasus 2-31, Lesser Caucasus 5-19, Lankaran-Astara region 1-10, Gazakh-Ganja region 1-2, Central Lowland regions 1-9, Nakhchivan AR 1-4 mm.

Snow depth in Guba 20, in mountainous regions of Guba 2-20, Khinalig 13, Dashkasan, Goygol, Altiaghaj 10, Saribash 8, Ismayilli 7, Shahbuz 5, Gabala 4, Lerik, Rvarud, Ordubad 3, Shamakhi 2, Aghdere, Mereze, Shabran, Kishchay 1 cm.