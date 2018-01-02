Snow depth reaches 25 cm in Shahdagh - ACTUAL WEATHER

 Top
    Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ As reported in advance by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain was observed on some places in the territory of the country from January 1 till 2 morning, also, snow on mountainous areas, north and north-west wind blew.

    Report informs referring to the Department, amount of precipitation made 18 mm in Shahdagh, 16 in Oghuz, 15 in Gabala, 14 in Mingachevir, 14 in Aghdara (Ordubad), 12 in Zagatala, 8 in Barda, 7 in Zardab and 6 mm in Khinalig.

    Snow depth reached 25 cm in Shahdagh, 25 in Khatam, 12 in Giriz, 10 in Khinalig, 4 in Dashkasan and 5 cm in Gadabay.

