Sleet and snow predicted in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 9, in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the morning it will be foggy in some places of the capital and rain is expected in the evening. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 degrees at night and 7-9 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions the weather will be rainy in some places, sleet, snow and fog is expected in some places tomorrow.

West wind will blow and intensify occassionally.

Temperature will be of 0 degrees of frost to 5 degrees C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime, in the mountains from -2 degrees to 3 degrees of heat at night and 3-7 C in the daytime.