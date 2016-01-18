Sleet and snow predicted in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 19, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable, cloudy, mainly rainless, foggy in some places, and it will rain in the evening in some areas.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, tomorrow blowing south-west wind will be replaced with the north-west wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 degrees at night, 10-14 degrees in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 degrees at night, 11-13 degrees in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be rainy in the morning and in the evening, in the northern and western regions, mountainous regions, sleet and snow is expected. It will be foggy in some areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees C at night, 10-15 degrees of heat in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees C at night, 5-10 degrees of heat in the daytime.