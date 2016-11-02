Sleet and snow observed in mountainous regions - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather from daytime of November 1 till the morning of November 2 announced. Report informs, as previously reported by National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources, from daytime of November 1 till the morning of November 2 the weather was unstable, intermittent rain, heavy in some areas, and mountainous areas sleet, snow observed.

Precipitation in the amount of precipitation in Lankaran-Astara region and Nakhchivan AR was 1-11 mm, 1-15 - in Greater Caucasus, 2-29 - in Gazakh-Ganja zone, 2-13 in Central Lowland regions, 28-44 in small Caucasus and 1-9 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

The height of snow cover in Kiran (Tovuz) 55 cm, Garagollar (Dashkesen) 52 cm, Alakhanchallı (Dashkesen) 30 cm, Galakend (Gadabay) 42 cm, Dashkesen 40 cm, Saribash 30 cm, Zayamchay (Tovuz) 17 cm, Khinaliq 14 cm, Goygol 8 cm, Caykand 2 cm, Guba mountain areas: Laza 20 cm, Khinaliq 18 cm, Altiaghaj 4 cm, Khaltan 2 cm, Gonagkand , Nohurduz, Susay 6 cm and 8 cm in Ruk.