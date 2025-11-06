Seven gazelles released into wild in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
Ecology
- 06 November, 2025
- 16:39
Seven gazelles taken from Shirvan National Park have been released into the wild on the territory of Jabrayil district.
Report informs, citing the Deputy Head of the Biodiversity Conservation Service of Azerbaijan, Arzu Babayeva.
Thus, another reintroduction measure has been implemented in the liberated territories of the country with the support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, IDEA Public Union, and the World Wildlife Fund.
According to Arzu Babayeva, within the framework of the "Protection, reintroduction, and restoration of historical habitats of gazelles in the Republic of Azerbaijan" project, a total of 424 gazelles have been reintroduced to their historical natural habitats so far.
Latest News
17:55
Serzh Sargsyan's exit from Armenia restrictedRegion
17:49
Photo
Azerbaijan, BP discuss joint oil-gas and green energy projectsEnergy
17:35
Photo
Azerbaijani journalists visit dairy plant in UrgenchMedia
17:31
BP: Shah Deniz gas exports from Sangachal terminal increaseEnergy
17:14
Magdalena Grono: EU committed to co-op with Azerbaijan, ArmeniaForeign policy
17:13
Luke Coffey: US needs to include Azerbaijan in its co-op with Central Asian countriesRegion
17:10
Photo
AIJA names Report the best news website for sports coverageIndividual sports
17:01
Photo
Delegation of Azerbaijani journalists visit new campus of Urgench University of TechnologyMedia
16:48