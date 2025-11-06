Seven gazelles released into wild in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

Seven gazelles taken from Shirvan National Park have been released into the wild on the territory of Jabrayil district.

Report informs, citing the Deputy Head of the Biodiversity Conservation Service of Azerbaijan, Arzu Babayeva.

Thus, another reintroduction measure has been implemented in the liberated territories of the country with the support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, IDEA Public Union, and the World Wildlife Fund.

According to Arzu Babayeva, within the framework of the "Protection, reintroduction, and restoration of historical habitats of gazelles in the Republic of Azerbaijan" project, a total of 424 gazelles have been reintroduced to their historical natural habitats so far.