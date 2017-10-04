Rainy weather will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain is expected on some places at night and in morning on October 5. North-east wind will be replaced by south-east wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 10-13 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 15-18 in daytime, in Baku 10-12 at night and 15-17 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 770 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 60-65% in daytime.

Rainy weather will be observed on some places in Azerbaijani regions at night and in morning, mainly rainless in daytime. Fog predicted on some places in morning, east wind will intensify on some places in daytime.

The temperature will be 8-13 degrees of heat at night, 14-18 in daytime, 0-5 on mountains at night, 6-11 in the evening.