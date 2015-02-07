Rainy weather forecasted on February 8

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 8 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the variable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula for tomorrow. The rain is likely to be in some places toward the night. The fog is expected in different places. The north wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The air temperature will be +2+4°C at night, +6+9°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, the fog and drizzle are expected at night and in the morning. The rainy weather is likely to be toward the evening. The snow and sleet are forecasted in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The air temperature will be +1+6°C at night, +9+12°C in the noon, 0-5°C at night and +3+8°C in the daytime in mountains.