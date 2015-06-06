Rain and hail expected in Azerbaijan on June 7

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 7 in Azerbaijan was announced.

As Report was told by the chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev, dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 7. However, an increase of cloudiness towards evening and rain in some places of the peninsula are likely to be towards night. In addition, windy weather is expected during a day. North-west wind will intensify in some places of the peninsula. Air temperature will be +18+22°C at night and +24+37°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and rain are expected on June 7. Local heavy rain will intensify in various areas. West wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime; +9+14°C at night and +18+23°C in the daytime.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +18 +19°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +19+20°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +20+21°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikh.