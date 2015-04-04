Precipitation not expected on Sunday in Baku

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of Hydrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that on April 5 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy weather, mostly without precipitation, fog will be in some places during the day. Strong north-west wind will weaken in the afternoon.

Air temperature will be +4+6°C at night and +9+14°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will increase from 757 mm Hg up to 767 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Rainfall is expected on April 5 in regions of Azerbaijan at night and in the morning in some places, sleet and snow in mountainous areas. Mostly rainless weather is expected in afternoon. West wind will intensify from time to time. Air temperature will be +4+9°C at night, +14+19°C in the daytime, -2+3°C at night and +6+11°C in the daytime in mountains.