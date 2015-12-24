Baku will be rainy on December 25

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on December 25 weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Drizzle and rain expected in morning and evening.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

Temperature in Absheron peninsula will be +5 +7 C at night, +8 +12 degrees in the afternoon, in Baku +5 +7 at night, +10 +12 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but in some places at night and morning will be rainy, sleet and snow is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +1 + 6 degrees C at night, +9+14 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, +4+9 C in the daytime.