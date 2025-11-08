More than 30,000 trees planted in forest fund in honor of Azerbaijan's Victory Day

In connection with the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Patriotic War, more than 30,000 trees were planted on forest lands in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Veterans of the Patriotic War, family members of martyrs, employees of state and private organizations, and members of the public participated in tree planting and forest restoration events organized by the Forest Development Service.

More than 30,000 saplings of various tree species suited to local soil and climate conditions were planted on forest lands in the Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Lerik, Masalli, Tovuz, Gadabay, Goranboy, Sabirabad, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Shabran, Khachmaz, Ismayilli, Gabala, Gakh, and Zagatala districts.