Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    More than 30,000 trees planted in forest fund in honor of Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    Ecology
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 17:24
    More than 30,000 trees planted in forest fund in honor of Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    In connection with the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Patriotic War, more than 30,000 trees were planted on forest lands in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Veterans of the Patriotic War, family members of martyrs, employees of state and private organizations, and members of the public participated in tree planting and forest restoration events organized by the Forest Development Service.

    More than 30,000 saplings of various tree species suited to local soil and climate conditions were planted on forest lands in the Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Lerik, Masalli, Tovuz, Gadabay, Goranboy, Sabirabad, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Shabran, Khachmaz, Ismayilli, Gabala, Gakh, and Zagatala districts.

    Azerbaijan Victory Day trees
    Photo
    Zəfər Günü ilə əlaqədar meşə fondu torpaqlarında 30 mindən artıq ağac əkilib
    Photo
    В связи с Днем Победы в лесном фонде высажено более 30 тысяч деревьев

    Latest News

    18:49

    Baku Metro to extend operating hours for Victory Day celebrations

    Infrastructure
    18:39

    Turkish President Erdogan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:23

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan leaders hold trilateral meeting

    Foreign policy
    18:16

    PM Sharif proud as Pakistan Army marches with Azerbaijani, Turkish forces in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:52

    Meeting between leaders of Türkiye and Pakistan held in Baku

    Region
    17:50

    More than 5,000 servicemen take part in military parade in Baku

    Military
    17:44

    Iran restricts water supply in Tehran amid severe drought

    Region
    17:36

    Zakir Hasanov congratulates Azerbaijani army personnel

    Military
    17:35

    Dutch MFA official to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed