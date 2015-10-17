 Top
    Ecology Ministry: Most precipitation fell in Lankaran-Astara region

    This corresponds to the seasonal rainfall norm

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy rains were observed yesterday in Azerbaijani regions.

    Report was informed by the Deputy Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological forecasting of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova.

    According to her, the most intense rains were observed in the northern and western regions, "The greatest amount of precipitation fell in Lankaran-Astara region."

    Mammadova noted that this corresponds to the seasonal rainfall norm: "Unstable weather conditions in the country will last until October 18 daylight hours."

