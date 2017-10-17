MENR: Relative activity observed in dynamics of landslide, avalanche and flooding - LIST - PHOTO

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring and observations are underway on the dynamics of exogenous-geological processes.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to information, experts of the Ministry's Geological Planning Expedition conducted observations in October 2017 in Baku and Absheron peninsula as well as in the country's districts on the dynamics of exogenous geological processes, monitoring carried out in the areas with landslide, avalanche and flooding danger.

As a result of observations, however, stability observed in many existing landslide areas in Baku and Absheron peninsula, relative activity recorded in dynamics of landslide, avalanche and flooding in the 106-111th km of Baku-Shamakhi highway, Zigh-1, Mashtagha-Zabrat, Dash Karkhanasi, Gala settlement.

Monitoring is underway.