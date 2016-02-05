Ecology Ministry: Monitoring continues in the area of 'Guneshli' oil rig accident

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Monitoring continues in area of the accident occurred in the deep sea base No.10 of 'Guneshli' oil rig in order to observe environmental impacts to marine ecosystem.'

Report informs, annual report of Caspian Complex Environmental Monitoring Administration of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources declares.

According to the information, monitoring were held in the area with participation of experts of Caspian Complex Environmental Monitoring Administration in order to observe environmental impacts to marine ecosystem as a result of accident occurred in Deep Sea Base No.10 of 'Guneshli' oil rig on December 4 last year.'

During conducted monitoring, samples of sea water taken from various points around the base (on coordinates). Analytical, eco-toxicological and microbiological analyzes were carried out on that samples. According to result of held analysis, serious environmental violations has not been found in marine ecosystem.