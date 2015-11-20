MENR: 124 people involved in illegal hunting arrested in 10 months of 2015

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "For 10 months of this year arrested 124 people involved in illegal hunting."

Report was told in the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, they seized 117 pieces of hunting rifles and 925 rounds of ammunition: "In regard with the persons violated the law, acts and protocols drawn up and fines totaling 114,300 manats applied and 21 165 manats fined for causing harm to the environment."

According to the information, during the raids, some offenders refused to show identity cards and documents on hunting weapons and had resisted the ministry: "Appeals to the district police departments were sent in regard with 18 persons in order to take measures and establish their identity. The raids are underway."