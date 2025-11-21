Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva participate in ecological actions in Lankaran

    • 21 November, 2025
    • 13:27
    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva participate in ecological actions in Lankaran

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva participated in a series of ecological initiatives during their visit to Lankaran, Report informs.

    The visit began with a tree-planting event organized by IDEA Public Union in a forest area of Lankaran district as part of the Green Marathon. With the participation of volunteers, 1,350 Eldar pine saplings were planted. Information was shared on efforts to expand green zones, restore the forest fund, and protect the ecosystem.

    The main goal of the Nationwide Greening Marathon (Green Marathon), jointly organized by IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, is to increase green areas, promote the tradition of tree planting, contribute to environmental protection, enrich the country"s flora biodiversity, and raise awareness about preserving greenery. Under the Green Marathon, nearly 2 million trees are planned to be planted across Azerbaijan during the autumn 2025 and spring 2026 planting seasons.

    Following the tree-planting event, an animal release action was held in Hirkan National Park to enrich biodiversity. During the action, 2 raccoons, 2 foxes, and 4 hystrix were released into their natural habitats.

    The raccoons had previously been kept illegally in catering facilities. They were discovered and rescued through a joint inspection initiated by IDEA Public Union with the participation of relevant authorities. After four months of treatment and rehabilitation at Baku Zoological Park, they were fully recovered and released into the wild.

    The foxes had been found injured by citizens and brought to Baku Zoological Park. After a year of clinical examination and treatment, they completed their rehabilitation and were returned to their natural environment.

    The hystrix released belong to a species previously listed in the Red Book of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Thanks to successful conservation measures, their population has increased, and the species has been removed from the Red Book. The released hystrix were bred at Baku Zoological Park and contributed to restoring the natural population in the National Park.

    These ecological initiatives are part of IDEA Public Union's ongoing efforts to protect the environment and preserve biodiversity in Azerbaijan.

    Leyla Əliyeva, Arzu Əliyeva və Alena Əliyeva Lənkəranda ekoloji aksiyalarda iştirak ediblər
    Лейла Алиева, Арзу Алиева и Алена Алиева приняли участие в экологических акциях в Лянкяране

