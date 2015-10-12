IDEA released statement over killing of leopard listed in Azerbaijan’s Red Book

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The man who killed a leopard listed in Azerbaijan’s Red Book has been detained. IDEA has expressed its serious concern over the killing of the rare animal in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, data received from cams in Girkan and Zangazur national parks by IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Protection), co-founded by the vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyev and World Wild Foundation, showed that there are six Caucasian leopards in Azerbaijan.

The IDEA public association, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the World Wild Fund have adopted a series of measures intended for protection and increasing the number of Caucasian leopards. Protection of territories where leopards inhabit has been reinforced and a number of events were arranged to inform the public about the importance and protection of leopards who are on the verge of extinction.

“All the same, there are people who wish to hunt the animals, facing the threat of extinction, for business or money. In this respect, IDEA expresses its serious concern over the killing of endemic animals and animals facing the threat of extinction in Azerbaijan.

In 2009 the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources adopted the national action plan on stronger protection of leopards.

Not only a huge fine but also a criminal responsibility is envisaged for killing a leopard in Azerbaijan.

But, unfortunately, some irresponsible people resort to killing these rare animals for their material benefit.

Along with the adopted measures, IDEA urges to inform the law enforcement bodies about such facts for the preservation of country’s biodiversity and prevention of the killings of endemic animal species.”