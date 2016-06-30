Huseyngulu Baghirov: 'Trees are protected so that citizens plant trees to prevent construction'

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Forest fires are rare in Azerbaijan. These aren't forest fires, but burning of some greenness on roadside, which are not under Forest fund or the ministry'.

Report was told by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyngulu Baghirov.

He said that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources regularly plants greenery on the roadsides.

The minister stressed that green areas are protected at high level: 'Trees are protected so that citizens plant trees to prevent construction. That is, they know that those who cut trees will be punished'.

H.Baghirov noted that citizens also should protect the trees: 'There are some people that destroy trees. They throw cigarette butts to green areas which causes fire. The ministry is trying to prevent all these cases'.