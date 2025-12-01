Hunting season ends in Azerbaijan

The hunting season, which opened on October 10, ended today in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Arzu Babayeva, a representative of Azerbaijan's Biodiversity Conservation Service, said that hunting has been banned in the country since December 1.

She stated that, based on regular monitoring conducted jointly with scientists and specialists, the season was restricted due to the impact of global climate change on fauna. The drop in the Caspian Sea level has altered traditional bird habitats, resting, feeding, wintering, and nesting sites, as well as the migration routes of several species. The service is monitoring natural processes, and the reopening of the season will be considered based on the results of these observations.

She urged citizens to comply with the law and refrain from illegal hunting during the ban.