Heavy rain is predicted in southern regions, sleet and snow in mountainous areas

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, on November 17 rain in some parts of Baku and Absheron peninsula is predicted, during the day weather will be partly cloudy, south-west wind will intensify occasionally, strong north-west wind in the second half of the day is expected.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 C at night, 12-15 in the daytime, in Baku 8-10 at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

Rain in some regions of Azerbaijan is predicted, weather to be foggy. In Lankaran-Astara region rainfall will intensify, sleet in mountainous areas will be replaced with snow.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

In Azerbaijani regions temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 degrees to 3 degrees C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.