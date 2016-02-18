 Top
    ​GUAM countries will study Japan's experience in environmental protection

    A seminar on this subject will be held on February 26 at the Japanese Foreign Ministry

    Baku. 18 Febuary. REPORT.AZ/ GUAM countries will exchange views on issues of environmental protection and waste management.

    Report informs, a seminar on this subject will be held on February 26 at the Japanese Foreign Ministry in the framework of 'GUAM + Japan' program.

    At the event, the parties will study Japan's experience, as well as its technology in environmental protection.

    Japanese Foreign Ministry declares that it intends to continue collaboration with GUAM countries in this area.

    GUAM includes Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova.

