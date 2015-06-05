​French Ambassador: Climate change issue is an urgent problem of all mankind

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku, ADA University hosts the conference on climate change.

Report informs, this event was organized by the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, the ADA University and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Opening the meeting, the rector of the ADA University Hafiz Pashayev stressed the importance of discussing the problem of climate change and highlighted the activities of France in this matter. He recalled that the Global Conference on Climate Change would be held in France from 30 November to 11 December. Rector emphasized that the issues of ecology and conservation of the environment were taken into account while constructing the ADA campus. "We became the first institution in the region, that used geothermal energy for heating buildings", said Mr. Pashayev.

"Today, the issue of climate change is an urgent problem of all mankind. Global warming is the problem of the 20th century, a problem for everyone", - in turn, said the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Mounier. He recalled the establishment of a Green Fund with the support of 33 countries. This Fund collected 10 billion USD, one billion of which was allocated by France.

"This fund is a good opportunity to cope with the problem together. The governments of several countries are Already trying to reduce the human impact on climate, through the introduction of new technologies, reducing the percentage of pollution and energy production. The private sector is also interested in their fight against climate change", the Ambassador said.

Therefore, according to him, France intends to introduce a new law to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons and use of renewable energy sources.

Mr. Meunier said that everybody bears responsibility for climate change and even a change in consumer habits, for example, turning off the light when leaving a house, has a positive impact on this issue.