Forecasts Bureau: Weather terms will be stable in next two days

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "In next two days, the weather will be stable in Azerbaijan".

Director of the Hydrometeorological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that today’s strong north-western wind will ease off this evening: "In next two days the mild north wind will blow".

According to Mammadova, weather terms in the country on February 7-8 are expected to be moderate and rainless in the daytime. "Temperature will be 8-11 C in Baku, 11-16 C in the central lowland districts and 8-13 C in mountainous regions.