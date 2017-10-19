Forecasts Bureau: Weather in Azerbaijan will be stable

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Stable weather in Azerbaijan will continue in the next two days".

Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that the weather will be mainly rainless in the territory of the country on October 20-21: "South-east wind will dominate. The temperature will rise gradually compared to these days. The temperature in Baku predicted to rise up to 23 degrees".