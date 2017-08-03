 Top
    Close photo mode

    Forecasts Bureau: Hot weather in Azerbaijan will continue this weekend

    Gulshad Mammadova: No strong wind predicted in coming days

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Hot weather in Azerbaijan will continue in the next two to three days".

    Gulshad Mammadova, Acting Director of the of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said.

    She said that strong wind will not be observed in the coming days: "Moderate south-eastern wind will dominate in the country. The temperature will be 33-38 C of heat at noon".

    G. Mammadova noted that hot weather will also be observed in the regions of Azerbaijan: "East wind will blow. The temperature will range around 35-40 C".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi