 Top
    Close photo mode

    Forecasting Bureau says, snowy weather will continue until tomorrow

    'Snow observing both in regions and capital city'

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Snowy weather conditions observed in Azerbaijan today will continue until tomorrow."

    The Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    She said that as predicted, snowy weather is being observed in the territory of the country: "Snow is being observed both in regions and capital city. Such weather conditions will continue until February 18".

    G. Mammadova noted that occasionally intensifying north wind is blowing in the country at present: "The wind will become mild in the evening".

    She added that minimum temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula was 2 degrees of frost. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi