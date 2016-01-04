​First working day of January will be +7 °, snow expected in western regions

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ The first working day of the month on January 5 the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and on Absheron peninsula, Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorology Department of Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

It will be foggy and drizzly in the capital. Mild south-west wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-3 C at night, 4-8 C in the daytime, 0-2 C at night, 5-7 C in the daytime.

On January 5, the weather will be mainly dry in the regions, foggy in some places at night and in the morning, but the snow is expected in some rural western regions. West wind will blow and occasionally strengthen.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 3-8 C in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 18-23 C in the mountainous areas at night, 0-5 C in the daytime.