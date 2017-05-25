Field Trip to Gizil-Agaj Protected Area organized under the MENR and UNDP joint project

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Huseyn Baghirov and the UN Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Ghulam M. Isaczai paid a visit to the Gizil-Agac protected area today, Report informs.

This joint visit was organized within the framework of the project, “Increasing representation of effectively managed marine ecosystems in the protected area system of Azerbaijan”. The project will enhance the management effectiveness of coastal and marine protected areas to protect unique and rich biodiversity in Azerbaijan.

The Project is implemented by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and UNDP, and funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The objective of the field trip was to observe the project’s progress and future activities.

Under the Project, a new administrative building for Gizil-Agac Protected Area has been constructed and channels protecting Gizil-Agac from hunting, poaching and other illegal activities were dug. The project has also supported procurement of critical equipment including patrol boats, vehicles and uniforms, controlling and safety equipment for rangers and preparation of the GIS map of Gizil-Agac protected area.

In addition, the Project team is planning to improve working conditions of rangers, including construction and remodeling of ranger outposts, will organize capacity building trainings for staff, help with the preparation of management and Financial plans as well as an Ecosystem Monitoring Programme to ensure long-term sustainability of marine areas and help Gizil-Agac become a National Park.