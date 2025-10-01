Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    FAO and Azerbaijan discuss future cooperation on environment

    Ecology
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 18:18
    FAO and Azerbaijan discuss future cooperation on environment

    Viorel Gutu, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, met with Rashad Ismayilov, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, during his visit to Baku for Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.

    The meeting focused on existing areas of cooperation between the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, particularly in environmental protection, as well as future collaboration prospects.

    BCAW2025 Viorel Gutu FAO Rashad Ismayilov Azerbaijan environmental protection future collaboration prospects
    Photo
    ETSN və FAO arasında ətraf mühit məsələləri müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Минэкологии Азербайджана и FAO обсудили вопросы окружающей среды

    Latest News

    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    12:06

    Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

    Football
    All News Feed