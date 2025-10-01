FAO and Azerbaijan discuss future cooperation on environment
Ecology
- 01 October, 2025
- 18:18
Viorel Gutu, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, met with Rashad Ismayilov, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, during his visit to Baku for Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.
The meeting focused on existing areas of cooperation between the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, particularly in environmental protection, as well as future collaboration prospects.
