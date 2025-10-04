Eleven gazelles released into newly established Akhar-Bakhar National Park in Azerbaijan

As part of the project "Protection, reintroduction and restoration of historical habitats of gazelles within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan," 11 gazelles have been released into the Ajinohur steppe within the newly established Akhar-Bakhar National Park, Report informs.

Arzu Babayeva, a representative of the Biodiversity Conservation Service, stated that since 2010, under the joint initiative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, IDEA Public Union, and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), a total of 407 gazelles have been translocated from Shirvan National Park to various regions for reintroduction.

She also noted that during the 2024 autumn monitoring of wild mammals, more than 500 gazelles were recorded in the Ajinohur steppe.

On July 14, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of two new national parks-Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu. Under the decree, Akhar-Bakhar National Park covers 23,901.99 hectares across the Gakh, Samukh, and Yevlakh districts, while Ilisu National Park spans 13,966 hectares in the Gakh and Zagatala districts.