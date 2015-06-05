Ecology Minister warns hunters

"In case of necessity, the most severe measures will be taken"

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The failure of trees has significantly reduced in recent years in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyn Bagirov told journalists.

He said the tree cutting does not stand as a serious environmental problem now: "Becasue, today, the regions do not use the wood as fuel. On the other hand, the security measures have been strengthened and severe penalties showed its good effect. At the same time, furniture manufacturers realized that it is almost impossible for them to use local materials. For this reason, they gave up their ideas. They made their economies on bringing raw materials into the country."

In connection with the start of hunting season, H. Bagirov warned hunters: "Hunters must not think that the season has started and the control will be weak. They may be sure that a serious fight will be carried out against illegal hunting. The most severe measures will be taken, if necessary. Hunting does not mean to provide hunters' interest. Of course, mutual interest is important here."