Ecologists warned about changing of weather conditions in Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry Ecology and Natural Resources issued a warning due to changes in weather conditions in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the department, from daily hours on September 1 until the second half of the day on September 2, north-westerly wind will grow in Baku and Absheron peninsula will sometimes growing, rain is expected in some places. The temperature will drop by 4-6 degrees compared with the previous days.

On September 1-3, unstable weather conditions are expected in the areas. Rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted, which will intensify in some places. Hail is expected in the mountains.

Intensifying of the west wind will prevail. Compared to previous days, the temperature will drop by 4-7 degrees. Water levels in rivers could rise.