Ecologists warn population over upcoming weather changes in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has warned the population due to weather conditions expected in the country.

On August 6 will prevail occasionally intensifying north-westerly wind. In comparison with the previous days, temperature is gradually lowered by 3-5 degrees.

Tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless weather. The speed of north-west wind will intensify occasionally.

At night the temperature will be 24-26, 33-35 degrees during the day.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions rainfall mainly is not expected. However, in the evening and night in some mountainous areas predicted thunderstorms, there is a possibility of short-term rains. Will prevail occasionally amplifying east wind.

The air temperature at night will be 21-26, in the daytime 34-39 degrees, in the mountains during the night temperature will be 16-21, 27-32 degrees in the daytime heat.