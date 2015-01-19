Dry weather expected in Baku on January 20

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 20 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the Hydrometrological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather was forecasted for tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

In some places a little fog and south-west wind are expected. The air temperature will be +4+6°C at night, +7+11°C in the noon. The rain is not likely to be. South-west wind will blow. the dry weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions. The fog is expected at night and in the morning.

West wind will blow and strengthen in mountainous areas in the noon. The weather temperature will be -3+2°C at night, +6+11°C in the daytime, in mountains -3-8°C at night and +1+6°C in the daytime.