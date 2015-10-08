Director of Wildlife Conservation Unit to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Director of Wildlife Conservation Unit (WildCru) acting under the Department of Zoology of the University of Oxford, Professor David Macdonald visits Azerbaijan by invitation of Leyla Aliyeva, Founder and Director of IDEA Public Union.

Report was told in the press service of IDEA Public Union.

Broad lecture about biodiversity conservation will be organized by IDEA Public Union at ADA University on October 19 in the presentation of Professor D.Macdonald for those studying in environmental field and young specialists working in this area.

“WildCru”, established by Professor Macdonald in 1986, is considered the biggest institute of the world specialized in the environmental protection. Main purpose of“WildCru” is to eliminate gaps in the biodiversity conservation by building a bridge between scientific theory and practical measures. About 50 scientific workers of the Organization lead projects executed in the different countries.