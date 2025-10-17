Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan observes sixfold increase in intense rainfall

Over the past decade, the scale of climate risks in Azerbaijan has risen sharply, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said at the 3rd Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) in Baku, Report informs.

Taghiyeva stated that during this period, the number of flood incidents has increased more than 80 times, while the duration of droughts has grown by 18%.

"In addition, the number of days with temperatures above +30°C has risen sixfold, forest fires have increased fivefold, strong winds (exceeding 25 meters per second) twelvefold, and intense rainfall events sixfold," she noted.

The deputy minister emphasized that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report highlights growing risks faced by cities: "More frequent heatwaves, floods, water shortages, and infrastructure damage pose serious challenges for urban areas. The IPCC is currently conducting its 7th assessment cycle, which includes a special report on climate change and cities."