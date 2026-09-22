Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Coastal cleanup campaign held in Bilgah at Leyla Aliyeva's initiative

    Ecology
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 13:39
    Coastal cleanup campaign held in Bilgah at Leyla Aliyeva's initiative

    A coastal cleanup campaign was organized at a public beach in Bilgah settlement at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, Report informs.

    Over 150 volunteers participated in IDEA's "Keep the coasts clean!" campaign to mark World Cleanup Day and the end of the beach season. All waste, amounting to more than 2 tons, collected by the participants of the action, which were equipped with the necessary sanitary equipment during the cleaning were delivered to the Balakhani solid household waste sorting plant of "Tamiz Sheher" OJSC.

    The main objective of the initiative is to promote compliance with cleanliness on the sea coasts, prevent pollution of coastal areas with household waste and attract people to efforts to protect the marine environment.

    To protect the unique biodiversity of the Caspian Sea and other water bodies of the Caucasus region, IDEA organizes regular measures aimed at cleaning and restoring polluted coastal areas.

    The Public Union continues to call on citizens to support nature conservation efforts and keep shorelines clean, helping build a healthier, cleaner, and more sustainable future for generations to come.

    Leyla Aliyeva IDEA Public Union Bilgah
    Leyla Əliyevanın təşəbbüsü ilə Bilgəhdə sahilyanı təmizlik aksiyası keçirilib
    По инициативе Лейлы Алиевой в поселке Бильгя прошла акция по очистке побережья

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