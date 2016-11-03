Climatologist: South-east air masses entered Azerbaijan early morning

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Early this morning, air masses from south east entered the territory of Azerbaijan. Currently, still, windless weather condition is being observed in the capital.

Researcher of the Geography and Agroclimatology Department of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Climate and Geography PhD, Climatologist, Maharram Hasanov told Report.

The climatologist said that currently, the temperature is higher by 2-3 degrees compared to the previous days: "The current weather conditions may continue for two days."

According to him, north-west, north air masses dominated in Azerbaijan over the past few days: "Therefore, the weather was humid and rainy, the temperature slightly fell than the climate norm. Currently, south east and slightly local air masses dominate in the country.

The expert said that mainly, changeable weather condition is observed in Azerbaijan in November: "Cold air masses may enter country again. For this reason, we cannot say that current weather conditions will continue for several days."

M.Hasanov said that currently observed weather will have a positive effect on agriculture: "Much cotton has been grown. Farmers face with problems to gather cotton in rainy weather. So there is no negative impact of such weather".