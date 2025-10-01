Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Climate change begins at home, says Azerbaijani official

    Climate change is not just a distant disaster like a tsunami in another country - it is unfolding inside every home, said Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Speaking to journalists on the third day of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Muradova emphasized that public awareness of climate-related issues was previously limited, especially among women. "Women are often the ones most affected by the consequences of climate change," she noted. "Addressing this issue is difficult, but it starts at home - with families, daily routines, and how we raise children."

    She highlighted that climate change is closely tied to basic practices like water and energy consumption and food use. "If we don't start making changes within our own homes, how can we hope to protect the environment or the planet?"

    Muradova stressed the central role women play in climate action, saying: "Women are at the heart of this process. The more we empower them, the greater impact they will have."

    Bahar Muradova BCAW2025 Climate week public awareness consequences of climate change
    Komitə sədri: İqlim dəyişmələri sunami olan hansısa ölkədə deyil, hər kəsin evinin içindədir
    Председатель комитета: Борьба с изменением климата начинается с семьи и дома

