Baku and Absheron peninsula to be rainy October 23

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 23, in Baku and Absheron peninsula rain in some places is predicted. Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in the daytime. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 11-14 C at night, and 16-19 in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 at night, 16-18 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. In some places, fog and drizzle expected. Rain is predicted in eastern regions. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.