    Azerbaijani Sub-Working Group on Environmental Issues holds another meeting

    Ecology
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 20:31
    Azerbaijani Sub-Working Group on Environmental Issues holds another meeting

    As part of the preparation of the Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev"s decree, the Sub-Working Group on Environmental Issues, established by the Cabinet of Ministers" decree, has held another meeting, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    The meeting, held at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources with the participation of representatives from relevant government agencies, focused on planned reforms in environmental protection for the 2027–2030 period.

    Strategic directions, key priorities, and targets were discussed, and proposals from members of the Working Group and other relevant institutions were heard.

