Azerbaijan to participate in new climate project, Mukhtar Babayev says

Azerbaijan will take part in a new climate initiative connected to the COP process, Presidential Representative on Climate Issues and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev told Report.

He said that under a decision adopted at COP30, the COP29 team has been involved in a new project using the renewed Troika mechanism, known as the Belem Mission to 1.5. "Within this mission, Azerbaijan, Brazil, and the Türkiye–Australia team will work together and present outcomes to Türkiye at COP31."

Babayev recalled that Azerbaijan completed its COP29 mission in Belem and transferred responsibilities to Brazil. He noted that Brazil continued advancing climate issues at COP30, preparing an extensive action plan and adopting decisions in multiple areas. He emphasized that COP29 in Baku, particularly regarding climate finance, laid the foundation for more consistent, implementation-oriented processes at future COPs.

He added that COP30 is now widely viewed as an 'Implementation COP,' where establishing concrete execution mechanisms has become a priority, following agreement on key procedural and preparatory matters.

Babayev described COP29 as one of the most successful conferences, both substantively and organizationally. He stressed that Türkiye, which will host COP31 next year, has already received substantial advisory support from the Azerbaijani COP29 team.

"We aim to ensure that the success achieved in Baku continues next year in Antalya. We are ready to provide active support to the Turkish team," he said.