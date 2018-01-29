Azerbaijan detains Saudi Arabia citizens engaged in illegal hunting

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) regularly conduct raids in order to investigate the situation of compliance with the Law on Hunting, illegal hunting of wild birds and wild animals in the country.

Report was informed in the press service of the ministry, Alsedais Abdullah Ibrahim, Aljumah Fahad Abdullah and Almarzooq Abdulaziz Marzoug, who were engaged in illegal hunting during the raid on the Mahmudchala Hunting Farm, were detained.

Three hunting guns and six cartridges taken as material evidences.

Documentation was carried out in accordance with the requirements of the legislation and the total penalty was 6,000 manats, (2000 AZN each).

Appeal will be made to the State Migration Service in connection with their forced withdrawal from the country.

Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources continues work to prevent illegal hunting facts.