Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Astana to host first meeting of joint working group on Caspian Sea in April

    Ecology
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 16:58
    Astana to host first meeting of joint working group on Caspian Sea in April

    On April 22–24, 2026, the first meeting of the joint working group on studying the causes of the Caspian Sea's declining water level will take place in Astana, within the framework of the Regional Ecological Summit - RES 2026, Report informs, citing Kazakhstan's Embassy in Baku.

    This matter was discussed during a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel and Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues.

    The talks highlighted Azerbaijan's support for Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev's initiative to establish a full‑fledged water organization under the UN system.

    Babayev stressed that Azerbaijan fully backs this proposal, considering it highly relevant in the context of global climate challenges and accumulated problems in water resource management. He noted that water issues today affect not only ecology but also security and the economy, making the creation of such an organization a timely step.

    The sides also discussed the environmental agenda, protection of the Caspian ecosystem, preparations for upcoming joint events, and mutual support for international initiatives in environmental protection.

    Alim Bayel invited Azerbaijan to actively participate in the work of the RES 2026.

    Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku Regional Ecological Summit Joint working group Caspian Sea Alim Bayel Mukhtar Babayev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Apreldə Astanada Xəzər dənizi üzrə birgə işçi qrupunun ilk iclası keçiriləcək
    Рабочая группа по Каспию проведет первое заседание в апреле в Астане

    Latest News

    17:51

    Popov: Russia's humanitarian aid to Iran delivered swiftly via Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:42

    Russia's EMERCOM thanks Azerbaijan for swift aid delivery to Iran

    Domestic policy
    17:32

    Jay Piper: Azerbaijan's liberated territories developing rapidly

    Karabakh
    17:25

    British traveler Lily West impressed by Karabakh's transformation

    Karabakh
    17:12

    Grigoryan: Yerevan sees transit via Azerbaijan as key to trade growth

    Region
    16:58

    Astana to host first meeting of joint working group on Caspian Sea in April

    Ecology
    16:45

    FM Bochorishvili: Georgia ready to restore strategic partnership with US

    Region
    16:26

    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss normalization process

    Foreign policy
    16:13

    GECO and Zhero sign MoU within Black Sea Energy Corridor

    Energy
    All News Feed