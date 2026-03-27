Astana to host first meeting of joint working group on Caspian Sea in April

On April 22–24, 2026, the first meeting of the joint working group on studying the causes of the Caspian Sea's declining water level will take place in Astana, within the framework of the Regional Ecological Summit - RES 2026, Report informs, citing Kazakhstan's Embassy in Baku.

This matter was discussed during a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel and Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues.

The talks highlighted Azerbaijan's support for Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev's initiative to establish a full‑fledged water organization under the UN system.

Babayev stressed that Azerbaijan fully backs this proposal, considering it highly relevant in the context of global climate challenges and accumulated problems in water resource management. He noted that water issues today affect not only ecology but also security and the economy, making the creation of such an organization a timely step.

The sides also discussed the environmental agenda, protection of the Caspian ecosystem, preparations for upcoming joint events, and mutual support for international initiatives in environmental protection.

Alim Bayel invited Azerbaijan to actively participate in the work of the RES 2026.