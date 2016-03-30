 Top
    Amount of rainfall in Baku and Absheron peninsula unveiled

    North-west wind blew, intensified to 20-28 m/s in some regions

    Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather condition observed in Azerbaijan from March 29 till March 30 has been declared.

    Report was told in theNational Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, reportedly unstable weather condition continued in the country till March 30 morning, rain fell, intensified in some places, snowfall occurred in mountainous regions.

    North-west wind blew, intensified to 20-28 m/s in some regions.

    Amount of rainfall made 3-24 mm on Baku and Absheron peninsula, 3-32 on the Greater Caucasus, 5-15 on Central Aran, 1-4 on Lankaran-Astara region, 1-2 on Nakhchivan AR, 1-7 on the Lesser Caucasus, 1-8 on Gazakh-Ganja region. 

