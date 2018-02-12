Air temperature will drop 3-5 C in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Republic has warned about the unstable weather conditions.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 14, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intermittent rainfall predicted. The precipitations will be intensive in some places at night and in the morning. The temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees compared to other days.

Starting from the western regions of Azerbaijan the weather will be unstable on February 13 intermittent rain, sleet and snow will fall and be intensive in some places. Eastern wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places. The temperature will drop by 3-5 degrees compared to other days.