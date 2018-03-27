Air temperature to drop 5-7 C in Azerbaijan -WARNING

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather conditions will change in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, starting from March 29 till March 31 afternoon, the weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan. Thunderstorm and occasional rain predicted. Rain will be intensive in some places, snow will fall in mountainous areas, hail predicted. West wind will intensify at times in some places.

In some mountainous rivers of the Greater Caucasus and Lesser Caucasus, water level is likely to raise. The air temperature will gradually drop by 5-7 ° compared to previous days.